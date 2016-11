Evelyn Alicia “Eve” Anderson, 46, of Beaumont, died Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont.

A memorial service for Ms. Anderson will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware, Beaumont, with a gathering of her family and friends to follow the service in Broce Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

