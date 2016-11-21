Harold A. Allbritton, 81, of Orange, Texas, passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 19, 2016. His family will be honoring his wishes for cremation, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

Harold was born on Saturday, February 9, 1935, In Tullos, Louisiana, to parents Eunice Estelle (Cockerham) and Oscar Doughty Allbritton. He graduated from LaSalle High School in Olla, Louisiana, and attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana. Harold began working for DuPont in Orange, Texas, in 1956 and retired in 1993. He loved God, family, outdoors, traveling, and woodcarving. Harold was a member of Little Cypress Baptist Church where he taught boy’s Sunday School Class for several years.

Preceding Harold in death are his parents; daughter, Susan Allbritton; and brother, O.D. Allbritton.

Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nelda Crick Allbritton; sons, Mike Allbritton of Olla, Louisiana, Wayne Allbritton and his wife, Paulette; grandchildren, Mark Allbritton, Alicia Mouton (Bobby); great-grandchildren, Blake, Allie Jo, Kylie, Azlyn, and Gabrielle, all of Orange, Texas; sister-in-law, Pearl Allbritton of Jena, Louisiana; nieces and nephews; his special friends from preschool days to the end, Shirley Cockerham Lunsford and Donald D. Doughty; and his best woodcarving buddy, Logan Ratcliff.

Friends are invited to join the family, in celebration of Harold’s life, Monday, November 28, 2016, from 3:00 PM- 5:00PM in the fellowship room of Little Cypress Baptist Church, 3274 Little Cypress Drive, Orange, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers, on behalf of Harold Allbritton, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Little Cypress Baptist Church.

