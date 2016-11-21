James Duane “JD” O’Neal, 88, of Jasper, died Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Jefferson Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. He was born on April 8, 1928, in Beaumont, to Lyndell Mayfield O’Neal and James Conn O’Neal. JD worked as a pipefitter in the Beaumontarea before moving to the lake to build houses. He built his dream lodge on O’Neal’s Hill onSam Rayburn Lake. He lived the majority of his later years on O’Neal’s Hill where he established many lifelong friendships.

Survivors include his son, David C. O’Neal and his wife, Inette, of Royse City; grandchildren, Brandt O’Neal of Wichita Falls, Brittany O’Neal of Irving, Brandy Parks and her husband, Zach, of Royse City; Craig Price and his wife, Cindy, of Lumberton; and Adam Price; great-grandchildren, Cory Price, Jacob Price, both of Lumberton, and Brayden Parks of Royse City; and brother, Donald O’Neal and his wife, Pat, of Baytown. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie Williams O’Neal; sister, Connie Williams; daughter, Debbie Price; and son, Wade Duane O’Neal.

A gathering of Mr. O’Neal’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. A private burial will be held at Holland Cemetery, Kountze.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2909 West Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77025.

