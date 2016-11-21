John Nelon Brister, 46, of Orange, Texas passed away on November 17, 2016, in Orange

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Monday, November 21, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Darren Hearnsberger, of Triumph Church in Nederland, Texas. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, on March 14, 1970, he was the son of Roger Brister and Sherilyn Brister. He was a member of Triumph Church in Nederland, Texas. John loved working with kids and was a big kid at heart. He was an umpire for little league baseball, refereed for Little Dribblers basketball, and was a diehard Cowboys fan.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Chris Richard Dyson, Sr.; and grandparents, Neil and Vera Brister, and James and Jean Crumpler.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Dyson Brister, of Orange; parents, Roger and Sherilyn Brister, of Orange; children, Gracilyn Marie Brister, and Cody Austin Jones; sister, Susan Broussard and husband Kent, of Splendora, TX; mother-in-law, Debra Dyson, of Orange; brothers-in-law, Chris Dyson and wife, Rhonda, and Ike Dyson and wife, Christy; and nieces and nephews, Ty Broussard, Taryn Broussard, Chris Dyson III, Breanna Dyson, Kelsey Dyson, Christopher Kyle, Chance Kyle, and Christa Kyle.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rusty Wells, Adam Perkins, Larry Griffin, Jason Crumpler, Cody Fisette, Jeffery Fisette, Andrew Hoosier, and Cesar Castillo. Honorary pallbearers are Shane Crumpler, Ty Broussard, Chris Dyson III, Kent Broussard, Chris Dyson, Jr., William Dyson, and Christopher Kyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for the continuing care of his loving daughter, Gracilyn.

About The Record Newspapers