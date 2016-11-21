Josephine Patricia Ferguson, 84, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2016, at The Meadows of Orange in Orange, Texas. A memorial Service, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home; cremation to follow. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the memorial service at Dorman Funeral Home on Sunday, November 20, 2016, from 10:00 AM- 12:00PM.

Josephine was born on Saturday, September 10, 1932, in Kingston Upon the Thames, United Kingdom, to the late Ena Mary Emily (Randall) and Harold Fowler. As a young girl during WWII, Josephine grew up knowing that it was necessary to ration the family’s food supply. Josephine fell in love with an Airman, John Henry Ferguson, who was stationed in England. During their date to the movies, John, unaware of Josephine’s rations, treated Josephine to a pile of goodies. Josephine loved the airman so much, that she never told him that the treats were purchased with a month’s worth of her rations. She married the Airman and moved with him to Orange, Texas, so that they could begin their life together. Josephine was a resident of Orange, Texas, for 63 years. At home, Josephine loved to cook and bake, using the skills she obtained from working at a bakery as a young girl in England. Josephine worked as a housewife, raising her 4 children and loved her family dearly. She loved times when she could enjoy a cup of hot tea and when she was able to play Bingo. Josephine was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be missed by many.

Those preceding Josephine in death are her husband of 51 years, John Henry Ferguson, Sr.; parents, Ena Mary Emily and Harold Fowler; and her brother; Tony Fowler.

About The Record Newspapers