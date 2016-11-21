Leonard Wayne McKamie, 50, of Orange, passed away on November 20, 2016 at his home.

Born in Louisville, Arkansas, on November 23, 1965, he was the son of Haskell Wayne McKamie and Frances Pauline (Rudolph) Fisher. Leonard graduated from Texas High School in Texarkana. He enjoyed video games and building any type of model. He was simple, but a wonderful man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Pauline McKamie, of British Columbia; his step-dad, Truman S. Fisher; and his brothers, Daniel Gamble and Keith Gamble, of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

