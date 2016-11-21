Police Reports For Nov 18-20
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
November 18- November 20 :
Theft, 2020 IH10
Trespassing, 52 Cove Dr
Traffic Accident, 3105 Edgar Brown Dr
Process Service, 201 8th St
Public Intox, 1 Womack Rd
Traffic Accident, 2205 Hwy 62 S
Abandoning or Endangering a child, IH10 EB AT 879
Traffic Accident, 2900 IH 10
Theft, 1100 16th St
Assault, 3751 Ridgemont
Process Service, 16th & Green
Damaged Property, California St
Assault, 924 W Bancroft St
Death , 204 Nash St
Robbery, 4080 IH 10