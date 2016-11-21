Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

November 18- November 20 :

Theft, 2020 IH10

Trespassing, 52 Cove Dr

Traffic Accident, 3105 Edgar Brown Dr

Process Service, 201 8th St

Public Intox, 1 Womack Rd

Traffic Accident, 2205 Hwy 62 S

Abandoning or Endangering a child, IH10 EB AT 879

Traffic Accident, 2900 IH 10

Theft, 1100 16th St

Assault, 3751 Ridgemont

Process Service, 16th & Green

Damaged Property, California St

Assault, 924 W Bancroft St

Death , 204 Nash St

Robbery, 4080 IH 10