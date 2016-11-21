Orange County Health Inspector James Scales made the following inspections on area businesses for November 1, 2016- November 15, 2016

LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA, 2421 16th St Orange – Ovens needs to be cleaned of old foods, Air vent and ceiling tiles need to be cleaned, Buildup from dust, Floors Throughout, Especially around baseboards, Needs to be cleaned of old food/dirt. Bottoms of baking pans need to be cleaned. Score-98

LITTLE CYPRESS HIGH SCHOOL, 7565 North Highway 87 Orange- No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

LITTLE CYPRESS ELEMENTARY, 5725 Meeks Drive Orange- No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

VIDOR HIGH SCHOOL, 300 Orange St Vidor – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

OAK FOREST ELEMENTARY, 2400 Highway 12 Vidor – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

POPEYE’S CHICKEN #4763, 952 North Main St Vidor- Ceiling tiles stored improperly on back storage shelves.Several gnats found in back storage area.floors throughout need to be cleaned of old foods. Missing and damaged floor baseboards found throughout-need to repair. Damaged ceiling tiles found. Followup Memo- Inside dining room- Need to replace and not paint over damaged areas. Score -95

HOMSI’S #3, 7247 Interstate 10 East, Orange- Boudin found at unsafe temperatures. need to cover all food. mold found inside ice machine. chemicals/buckets of paint stored improperly.Faucets dripping water at base-need to repair, dates needed all products, hair restraints needed. Employee. Followup Memo: Drinks Without lid/Straw. Defrosting fish on top of counter. Vent-a-hood, Inside a walk -in cooler/freezer, Storage Shelves, Floor and Air Vents Throughout need to be Cleaned of old food/Dust. Damaged Ceiling tiles need to be replaced. More General Cle.

Bridge City Intermediate, 1029 West Roundbunch Road Bridge City- No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Bridge City High School, 2690 Texas Avenue Bridge City-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Pine Forest Elementary, 4150 North main Street Vidor-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Vidor Middle School, 2500 Highway12 Vidor-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

LakeView Grocery, 915 Highway 1131 Vidor- Bait shrimp stored with foods inside freezer. Mold/slide inside ice machine.Chemicals stored above plastic utensils/ paper goods. No hot water at hand sink or restroom sink.Store name/ Address on all bags of ice sold from store. No Front hand. Follow-up Memo: Sink found- Sink was removed during remodel. Glass door to warmer missing leaving foods exposed- Need to replace glass. Employee Smoking at food Prep Area. Lost of Trash/Debris outside on ground- Need to Clean.

Pine Forest Fuel, 4255 North Main St Vidor- Pre-opening inspection. Store Opened without obtaining proper food service permit with county healthy department. Several violations were found and time was given to store to make corrections to several critical violations. A followup. Follow-Up Memo: Inspection was done the next dyad it was determined that the store needed to close until violations were corrected. Store reopened on 11/10/2016.

OrangeField Elementary, 10288 Highway 105 Orangefield-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

OrangeField High School, 10058 FM 105 Orangefield-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Mauriceville Elementary, 20040 Highway 1130 Mauriceville-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Mauriceville Middle School, 19952 Highway 1130 Mauriceville- No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Little Cypress Jr High 6765 Fm 1130 Orange-No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant, 1085 Texas Avenue Bridge City- Fajita Beef/Chicken found at unsafe temperatures. Faucet at (3) Compartment sink dripping at base-need to repair. Hot water issues-Immediate repairs needed. Dates needed on all products. Mice feces found in back storage buildings outside and back. Followup Memo: Area of restaurant needs to be cleaned and old equipment needs to be repaired or removed from outside Elements. Storage Shelves/containers throughout need to be cleaned of old food. Follow up on.

SUBWAY # 7114, 1090 Texas Avenue Bridge City – Paper Towels needed at from hand washing station. Floors behind equipment and around baseboards needs to be cleaned of old foods/dirt. Score 97

THE FALLS GROCERY/MEATS, 1914 South Main St Vidor- Dented cans. Mold found on slushi machine. Spray bottle of chemical being stored inside cooler. Floor Drain inside walk-in cooler clogged. Gaskets on walk in cooler needs replacing . Dates needed on all product. paper towels needed at deli hand. Follow-Up Memo:

Sink. wood table tops being used. cellphones on Prep Tables.light shields needed. Damaged ceiling tiles floors throughout need to be cleaned of dirt. Back Storage room needs to be cleaned and organized baseboards need to be repaired/ Replaced . Follow Up.

NEW YORK PIZZA AND PASTA 18635 Interstate 10, # 100 Vidor -No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

DOMINO’S PIZZA 970 NORTH MAIN STREET- Oven needs to be cleaned of old food. Floor Throughout need to be cleaned. Missing/ Damaged floor tiles and several sections of wall throughout need to be repaired. Score 98