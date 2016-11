The Service League of Orange invites you to attend The 60th Toy Coffee On Thursday, December 1, 2016 From 10 am- 2 Pm. At the Home of Chris and Micca Riedel 2320 South Teal Road Orange, Texas 77632. In the annual tradition, bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation to be given to The SalvationArmy so all the children may have a christmas. For More Information contact Toy Coffee Chair: Rita Ballard (409) 670-5984 or Co- Chair Mindy Currie (409) 779-8867

