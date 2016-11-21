Wylma Lois Cammack Collins, 92, Beaumont was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at the age of 92. She was born on January 25, 1924 in Beaumont, Texas to Lockwood and Frankie Cammack, and was a lifelong resident of Beaumont. Wylma has finished her course. She has left a fine example of how to live by her words and actions. Wylma has now entered into the Lord’s rest, the time for which she lived. It is not the end but the beginning. We are confident for the believer that to be absent from this earthly body is to be present with the Lord.

Wylma graduated from Beaumont High School in 1941. She worked at H.S. Kress where she was introduced to her husband of 66 years, R.L. “Scottie” Collins. Wylma and Scottie were married on December 6, 1942. She attended Lamar University and graduated from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 with her RN. She worked at Baptist Hospital as a surgical and floor nurse and then became a RN with South Park Independent School District where she was the nurse for Head Start, Sally Curtis Elementary, Regina Howell, Marshall Middle School, Amelia Elementary, Vincent Middle School, Pietzsch Elemntary, and Binghman Elementary. Wylma retired in 1984 from the School district but did not change her retired nursing status until 1999 at the age of 75.

Wylma loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She faithfully served others where she saw a need. Wylma and Scottie grew their own vegetables and she loved to cook. She was a gifted artist. Wylma and Scottie enjoyed traveling throughout the United State and Canada with their travel trailer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.L. “Scottie” Collins; her son, John Collins; and her great-grandson, Tristan Collins.

Wylma is survived by her children, Kathryn Franklin and her husband, Carley, of Huntsville, Alabama; Robert Collins, of Beaumont; Clydelle Ammerman and her husband, Robert of Katy; and Connie Applebach and her husband, Gary of Cypress; grandchildren, Keri Tougaw, Teri Little, Elisa Rhoades, Scotty Collins, Traci Collins, Ann Gaspard, Brenda Broussard, Jonathan Ammerman, Erin Ammerman, Zachary Applebach, and Jeffrey Applebach; great-grandchildren, Wesley Brown, Lauren Brown, Jonah Franklin, Joshua Franklin, John Michael Franklin, Trenton Collins, Mia Broussard, Laynie Broussard, Michael Ammerman, William Rhoades, and Kaleb Roy; and great-great-grandchildren, Samuel Franklin and Isaac Franklin; as well as many more loving family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Park Manor Nursing Home – Cy Fair, for their loving care.

A gathering of Mrs. Collins’ family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Pallbearers are Scottie Collins, Jonathan Ammerman, Zachary Applebach, Jeffrey Applebach, Wes Brown, Jonah Franklin, Kris Rhoades, Jimmy Gaspard, Ben Broussard and Chris Roy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701; or Cathedral in the Pines Christian Center, 2350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.

