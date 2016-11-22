By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

The Golden Nugget Casino looks to out do itself in 2017 as it has already announced several big name attractions for concert performances in the new year.

The holiday season has arrived and the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La has announced several concerts for 2017 which might just make the perfect gift for the music lover in your life. Some of these shows include the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, Kenny Rogers, the return of ZZ Top and a performance by Cheap Trick.

The biggest announcement for the upcoming years’s events thus far has to be county music sensation Martina McBride, who is scheduled to perform inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Tickets for this concert at $75-$125 each and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25, which happens to be Black Friday, at all Ticketmaster outlets.

McBride is touring in support of her April 2016 release, “Reckless,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard US Country chart and at No. 31 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. She is best known for her hit songs such as “My Baby Loves Me,” “Independence Day,” “Wild Angels,” “I Love You,” “A Broken Wing,” “Anyway” and many more.

Other events scheduled at the Golden Nugget Casino in 2017 include The Temptations and the Four Tops on Jan. 1; Jerry Lee Lewis, Jan. 6; Gregg Allman, Jan. 7; Cheap Trick, Jan. 13; Roots and Boots, Jan. 20; KC and the Sunshine Band, Jan. 21; Foreigner, Jan. 27; and Tracy Lawrence, Jan. 28.

Other performances include Kenny Rogers, Feb. 11; Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Feb. 18; Sara Evans, Feb. 24; and ZZ Top, March 11.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets or visit www.goldennugget.com/lakecharles for the complete entertainment schedule for the remainder of 2016 and into 2017.

