For The Record- Staff Report

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Total Impressions has been named Member of the Month for November 2016. Owner Terri Gauthier accepted the award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, from Ambassador Rani Dillow, at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. Total Impressions received gifts from Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, Beaumont Occupational Services, Complete Staffing, Neches Federal Credit Union, Peggy’s on the Bayou, Serendipity Chicks, and Avon by Candice Trahan.

Total Impressions Salon is locally owned and operated by Terri Gauthier. With 15 hairstylists, 1 nail technician & 1 certified Massage Therapist ready to help you look and feel your best! They are very professional and caring for each of their clients. Total Impressions has served our community for over 27 years. Gift certificates for a certain service are a great gift for any occasion and walk-ins are always welcome. “Let your Total Impression…….. be a Lasting Impression.”