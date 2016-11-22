County seeks Justice of Peace fill-in

For the Record

Until noon Monday, Nov. 28, Orange County Judge Stephen Carlton will accept applications to replace Judge David Peck, retiring Justice of the Peace, Precinct One.

Those interested in being considered should submit a resume and a letter of interest detailing contact information and experience. Carlton said the only requirements are being 18 years of age and a six-month resident in Precinct 1.

Peck, born in Orange and raised in Lake Charles, served in the Army from 1972-74 and then began a law enforcement career from which he retired in 2008 as a Captain in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He was elected as Justice of the Peace in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Carlton said Peck had nominated someone as his replacement, but the county judge did not name the person, saying he was still checking that that person met the residency requirement.

Gail Barnett, who ran unsuccessfully against Peck in 2014, was present in court Tuesday to put her name in the hat, along with Cimron Campbell, a former Justice of the Peace.

In other business Tuesday, the court renamed LaPray Lane in Vidor as Luke LaPray Lane and renamed Owens Illinois Road in Orange IP Way.

Commissioners canvass local returns from the Nov. 8 general election.

Elections Administrator Tina Barrow said the county set records for early voting, with, 22,940 ballots cast, and for total votes cast in the election. A total of 32,294 residents voted, an increase of 4.7 percent over the 2012 record of 30,836.

The previous early voting record, 20,322, was also set in 2012.