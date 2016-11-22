Daniel Ray Prior, 57, New Caney

Daniel Ray Prior, 57, of New Caney, died Sunday, November 20, 2016. He was born on July 11, 1959, in Rush City, Minnesota, to Ramona Charlene Odendahl Prior and Loren Arnold Prior.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Brenda Jones Prior; mother, Ramona Prior; son, Craig Prior; brothers, Larry Prior and his wife, Bonnie; and Steve Prior and his partner, Neal; sister, Michelle Finger; brother-in-law, David Lee; grandchildren, Cole Prior, Tricia Prior, and Charlesa Prior; nieces, Tina Coker, Tara Lee, and Sherri Prior; and nephew, Bill Prior.

He is preceded in death by his father, Loren Prior; daughter, Jessalyn Prior; and sister, Lorna Lee.

Mr. Prior loved NASCAR, landscaping, animals, hockey, and a cold beer on a hot day.

