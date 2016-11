Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

Monday, November 21:

Theft, West of Womack

Fraud, 1608 Park Ave

Burglary, 2314 Butler

Mental Subject, 2524 Hwy 87 S

Burglary, 11 Zero Dr

Public Intox, 608 Strickland Dr

Process Service, 1405 14th St