You are royally invited to spend an enchanted evening with The Bridge City High School Stutters. At Bridge City High School Cafeteria Friday, December 9 at

6:30 Pm to 9:30 PM. Girls from kindergarten to 4th grade are invited to join.

$25.00 per princess ( 10.00 discount for each additional sibling.) An evening with the girls, what could be more fun than getting yours nails and makeup done? There will be crafts, games and magical treats. So come dressed up in your fairy clothes and princess pillow too. For more information contact Jeannine Hanson at nean127@hotmail.com or 409-670-8666

