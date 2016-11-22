Robert “Bobby” Arch Martin, 84, of Orangefield, Texas, passed away on November 21, 2016.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Jasper, Texas, on August 10, 1932, he was the son of J.A. and Odell Martin. Bobby was a member of a bowling league and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Jayson Roberts.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Martin; children, Jackie Roberts and husband George, of Orangefield, Johnny Martin and wife Hollie, of Orangefield, and George Martin, of Jasper; grandchildren, Justin Roberts, Kari Shellhammer, Crystal Martin, John Robert Martin, Gracie Martin, Carey Chapman, and Tabatha Marks; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Tom Phelps, of Vidor and Cleabern Phelps, of Jasper; and his aunt, Marie Harris, of Groves.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320 Austin, TX 78759.

