Starlight Church of God in Christ at 2800 Bob Hall Rd. welcomes the community to join them for Thanksgiving Day Service from 11:00 a.m. to 12. Come and enjoy praise and worship, singing, testimonial service, and Inspirational Speakers. Let’s give thanks for the many blessings that are bestowed to us. The Pastor of Starlight is Superintendent E.B. Lindsey.

