Vickie Hays, 63, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 21, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. A native and lifelong resident of Beaumont, she was born on July 23, 1953, to Wilma Rae Rinehart Pickett and Doyce Eugene Pickett. Vickie was teacher with the Beaumont Independent School District for thirteen years.

She is survived by her husband, John Hays of Beaumont; sons, Johnny Hays and his wife, Jennifer, of Nederland; Jeffery Hays and his wife, Christina, of Kirbyville; and William Hays of San Antonio; mother, Wilma Pickett of Beaumont; brother, Jerry Pickett and his wife, Jodel, of Bedias; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Vickie is preceded in death by her father, Doyce Eugene Pickett.

A gathering of Mrs. Hays’ family and friends will be from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont.

