For The Record- Meri Elen Jacobs

Although most of the teams that the Mustangs have faced this season have run the Slot T offense, the Chain Gang defense proved that they could handle whatever offense was thrown at them when they faced the Robinson Rockets, who run the Wing T.

The high-powered Waco Robinson offense came into the game averaging 587 yards and 54 points a game, with the nationally ranked Dynamic Duo of Chase Allison and Braxton Ashcraft. However, the Mustang defense rose up, holding the Rockets to just 14 points and 349 total yards, while the WO-S offense scored 7 times to win, 47-14.

“I’m proud of the victory,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “We were little concerned about space since we have played so many Slot T teams but we played our butts off. We didn’t play smart but we played hard. Robinson is now playing basketball and we are on to the third round.”

The Mustangs will face a familiar foe in the Bellville Brahmas Friday night at Texas Drive Stadium in New Caney at 6 pm.

But the Mustangs weren’t worried about round three this past Friday because they had to make it through round two first. The Robinson Rockets met the Mustang offense right out of the chute when quarterback Jack Dallas hit KJ Miller on the first play from scrimmage for a 44 yard gain. Two plays later, Jeremiah Shaw hit pay dirt from 8 yards out.

Robinson answered right back with a touchdown of their own. The Mustang defense made adjustments on the sidelines while the offense moved the ball down the field and scored on a Miller 6 yard run. Dallas hit Ronald Carter for the two point conversion and the Mustangs led, 14-7.

On the Rockets next series, Keion Hancock intercepted Robinson’s Allison and Hancock scored from 37 yards out on the next play. Rufus Joseph scored the next touchdown on a 7 yard pass from Dallas. Kicker Chad Dallas’s PAT was good and the Mustangs left the field at the half, up 27-7.

Robinson monopolized the clock the third quarter but not before Hancock took the ball and ran 61 yards to add 6 more points on the board. Dallas’s kick was good and WO-S led, 34-7. Robinson got on the board for the second time after 22 plays.

The first play of the fourth quarter Mandel Turner-King toted the ball for a two yard score and late in the fourth Kavyn Cooper took the handoff from Chaka Watson eight yards for the last score.

Now the Mustangs will spend the Thanksgiving holiday week focusing on the Bellville Brahmas, who WO-S faced in the fourth round last year on their road to state and beat 42-3. The Brahmas check in with a 9-2 record, with six returners on offense and four on defense.

“Bellville is a traditionally physical team,” Thompson said. “They’ve been in the playoffs typically every year. At this point we have seen everything you can throw at us so we just have to prepare for each game and get ready to play every one of them.”

Bellville is led by fullback/tailback Mac Briscoe, who has 2047 yards and will be the guy that gets the ball. The Brahmas also use tight end Tristen Williamson down the field. The bell cow on defense is middle linebacker Dillon Jackson, who can squat over 650 lbs. Corners Chancellor Gillum-Leaks and Stone Rowe are also pretty good according to Thompson.

“People say that I am never satisfied,” Thompson said. “And No I’m not! I coach for the future and for the games of the future. There are no weak sisters left. Everyone is here for a reason. They either have a good kicking game, good offense or good defense or all three and Bellville has a pretty good balance.”

Tickets were on sale Monday only but can be purchased at the gate for the same price-$8 for adults and $6 for students. The gates will open at 4:30 and the Mustangs are the home team.

The Mustangs love to see all of the Bears, Cardinals, Indians, Bobcats, Bulldogs and any other schools to come and support. Thanks to all who have come to the games in the past.

Directions to the stadium are as follows:

TEXAN DRIVE STADIUM NEW CANEY ISD

21360 Valley Ranch Parkway,

New Caney, TX 77357

From the South – Take I69/Hwy 59 N towards New Caney and exit FM 1485. Make a u-turn at FM 1485 and continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

From the North – Take I69/Hwy 59 S towards New Caney and exit SH 99 The Grand Parkway. Continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

From the West – Head East on SH 99. Take exit 69 N. Then exit FM 1485 and make a u-turn at FM 1485. Continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

(Note: This address may not appear correctly on GPS. Please use the address for Porter Glass & Mirror. We are located directly behind them: 21262

