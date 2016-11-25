Elizabeth Ann Fontenot, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2016, at Cowboy Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend E. Dale Lee. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Hartford City, Indiana, on February 13, 1958, Elizabeth was the daughter of John and Louise Lieber. She was a member of Cowboy Church where she enjoyed going to her bible study group. Elizabeth liked playing bunco, shopping, essential oils, and spending time with her many friends going to Tequilas. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed going to story time at the library. She met her husband through “The Way Ministries” and shared a lifetime of love with him. Elizabeth was a two time cancer survivor and a selfless woman who was always doing for other people. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her father John Lieber; and her grandmother, Grace Bliss.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Billy Fontenot; her mother, Lou Lieber; children, Amber Cormier and husband Robert, of Orangefield and Scarlett Fontenot, of Orange; grandchildren, Sophia Cormier and Chad Cormier; and her brother, John Lieber, of Florida.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Cormier, Gary Fontenot, Larry Cormier, Farley Fontenot, Kevin Breaux, and Shane Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, books may be donated in her name to the Bridge City Public Library or contributions made to a charity of your choice.