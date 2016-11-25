Erita Morvant Delahoussaye, 87, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2016, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Rev. Donatus Mgbeajuo, of St. Therese Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana, on April 23, 1929, she was the daughter of Rene and Clemence Morvant. Erita was a member of the Eagles of Bridge City and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She enjoyed dancing, shuffleboard, and she took pride in her yard, which she won the beautification award for. She loved her granddaughters and great-grandsons. She loved her family and lived life to the fullest. She loved to gamble at Delta Downs and play Bingo. Erita will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Clifton J. Delahoussaye; sisters, Unia “Bay”, Marie “Chacon” and Effie; brother, Leo “Chook” Morvant, Sr.; and her in-laws.

Erita is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Delahoussaye Durio and husband Max, of Orange; grandchildren, Tanya Durio Nuss and husband John, of Bridge City, and Kimberly Durio Slocum and husband Shannon, of Jakarta, Indonesia; great-grandchildren, Kane Guillory, Cameron Nuss, Nash Slocum, and Quinn Slocum; along with her brothers, Mayo Morvant and wife Oudia, of Erath, LA, Elson “Bea” Morvant and wife Mary Ann, of Duson, LA, and Willis Morvant and wife Marie, of Erath, LA.

Serving as pallbearers will be John “Nathan” Nuss, Kane Guillory, Ronnie Durio, Randall Delahoussaye, Mark Hebert, and Earl Duhon, III. Honorary pallbearer is Cameron Nuss, Nash Slocum, Quinn Slocum, Larson Hebert, and Rodney Miller.