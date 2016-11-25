Glenn C. Mangham, 92, passed away peacefully at Sabine House assisted living on November 20, 2016. He was born in Nacogdoches, TX on July 23, 1924, having lived there all of his young life. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific rim. He married Juanita Jones on August 10, 1945, and they were married for 68 years until her death on June 19, 2014. Shortly after his graduation with a degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State Teachers College, Glenn and Nita moved to Orange where he went to work for the then new E. I. DuPont Company and worked there until his retirement in 1982, ending his career there as chief shift supervisor.

Glenn enjoyed a long retirement, participating in many hobbies, including golf, fishing, and building furniture and toys for his grandchildren. He and Nita also enjoyed trips with friends, but he was always glad to get home. Glenn was a good friend, a great judge of character, and unabashedly proud of his (children and) grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nita, his sister, Mary Lee Bivin, and his daughter-in-law, Brigitte Fuerst Mangham. He is survived by his daughter, Glenda, her husband, Steve Wilson, and their daughters, Stefanie and Annie; and his son, Sam, and his children, Eric, Scott, and Emily; and his grandson, Ethan.

There will be no memorial service, but there will be a private inurnment at a later date. If you wish to remember Glenn, you may give to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Orange, the Orange Public Library, or the charity of your choice.