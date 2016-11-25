James Elton “Pete” Guillot, 59, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2016, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Mr. Melvin Payne, Deacon of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Born in Orange, Texas, on September 20, 1957, Pete was the son of Elton and Mary Guillot. Pete graduated from Lamar University with a degree in real estate. He followed in his father’s footsteps and had rental property and a lawn service that he enjoyed. Pete lived his life following the simplest of scripts, “If you want a friend, be a friend”. He was a kind man, and a light to his community who brought a smile to everyone that knew him. He was so loved and indispensable to his family. Pete was very in tune with nature and loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping. He touched many, many lives and will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elton Matthew Guillot.

He is survived by his life partner and soul mate who has stood by his side for 25 years, Lin Livingston; his mother, Mary Guillot; sister, Joyce Morris and husband Paul; and his nieces and nephews, Robert Morris and wife Julie, Andrew Morris, Anne-Marie Guillory and husband Steven, Renee Celeste and husband Zach, and Michele Morris.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kirt Lee Frank, Andrew Morris, Steven Guillory, Zach Celeste, Paul Morris, and Robert Morris.