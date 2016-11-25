James Eugene Whatley II, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away while deer hunting on Saturday, November 19, 2016 in Jasper, Texas. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home.

James was born on May 14, 1961 in Orange, Texas to Clara Estelle Turner Whatley and James Eugene Whatley, Sr. He graduated from Little Cypress Mauriceville High School in 1979 and DeVry University. He owned and operated American Audio Video in Orange. James loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Eugene Whatley, Sr. and his mother Clara Estelle Casiano.

Those left behind to share his memories are his three sisters; Brenda Faye Robinson of Houston, TX, Lisa Loretta Marsiglia and her husband Michael of Beaumont, TX and Susan Clarise Sankowich of Bessemer City, NC. One brother, Guy Mitchell Whatley of Orange, TX. Ten nieces and nephews; John Granger, Eric Robinson, Sabrina Robinson, Andy Marsiglia, Adam Marsiglia, Samantha Marsiglia, Elizabeth Marsiglia, Alexander Sankowich III, James Sankowich and Steven Sankowich. Seven great nieces and nephews; Olivia Robinson, Trinity Granger, Mia Marsiglia, Zoe Marsiglia, Azeral Marsiglia, Grace Sankowich and Emerson Sankowich.