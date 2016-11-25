Judy Kay Parsons, 68, of Winnie, died Monday, November 21, 2016. She was born December 5, 1947, in Houston, to Erma Powell Dillard and Roy Dillard.

Mrs. Parsons is survived by daughters, Tammy Parsons and Mindy Credeur, both of Winnie; son, Randy Dillard and his wife, Lupe, of Old River; grandchildren, Garret Freeman; Ryan Credeur and his wife, Lucinda; and Emily Credeur; great-grandchild, Ryelynn Credeur; sisters, Brenda Burton and her husband, Lee; Sheila Dillard; Donna Evetts and Becky Johnson; brothers, Roy Lynn Dillard and his wife, Shirley; and Ricky Dillard; numerous nieces; nephews; other family members; and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Woodrow Parsons; and son-in-law, Randy Credeur.

A private family committal was held for Mrs. Parsons, under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie.