Shirley Ann Chapman, 82, of Orange, passed away on November 22, 2016, at her home in Orange.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Russel Willis, chaplain with Gentiva Hospice in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Jett Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Trawick, Texas, on November 16, 1934, she was the daughter of Dallas Foman Ferguson and Artie Lee (Barrett) Ferguson. Shirley was a loving wife and mother. She liked to sew, crochet, and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Freddie L. Chapman; her brother, Roy Ferguson; and her sister, Bobbie Bacon.

She is survived by her daughter, La Donna Chapman; her sons, Freddie Lee Chapman, Jr. and his wife Patricia, Randy Eugene Chapman, James Allen Chapman and his wife Laura, Charles Leslie Chapman, and Bradley Guillot and his wife Carrie; her grandchildren, Shane, Courtney, Chris, Brandon, Shawn, Heidi, Tyler, Kimberly, Chase, Aaron, Dustin, and Casey; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob, Breanna, Caleb, Corbin, Trystin, Jaydon, and Jordan; and her nieces, Patty Ferguson, Shonna Moore, Brenda Glover, and Bonita Hall.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bradley Guillot, Cameron Guillot, Jacob Guillot, Caleb Perkins, Chase Chapman, Tyler Chapman, Benjamin Moore, and Jared Sensat.

The family would like to give a special appreciation to Gentiva Hospice, her daughter, La Donna Chapman and her nieces, Patty Ferguson, Shonna Moore, Brenda Glover, and Bonita Hall for the loving care given to Mrs. Chapman.