Andrew “Andy” Martin Love, Sr., 82, Orange

Andrew “Andy” Martin Love, Sr., 82, of Orange, passed away on November 24, 2016, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell and Reverend Kevin Brown. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Monday, November 28, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, on May 25, 1934, he was the son of Martin Love and Lucy Aruella (Humblin) Love. Andy was a graduate of Deer Trail High School in Deer Trail, Colorado. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for the City of Orange for 39 years and was a member of Cove Baptist Church. He loved being outdoors with his animals and adored his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey Peggy Love; brother, John Love; and sister, Elizabeth Campbell.

He is survived by children, Andrew Love, Jr., Russell Love and wife, Jody, and Trudie Shelton and husband, Kurt, all of Orange; grandchildren, Brandi Hanley, Braci Lawson and husband, Jason, all of Orange, and Rusty Love and wife, Audra, of Gretna, LA; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Feldoff, Avis Fitzgerald, and Melvin Love, all of Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Russell Love, Rusty Love, Carl Davis, Jason Lawson, Bryce Feldoff, and Curtis Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Love, Jr., and Kurt Shelton

