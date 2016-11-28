Arthur G. “Jack” Luther, Jr., 87, Orange

Arthur G. “Jack” Luther, Jr., 87, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Mark Bunch, of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Orange. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Born in Winnfield, Louisiana, on March 16, 1929, Jack was the son of Arthur and Gertrude Luther. He was a veteran of the United States Army who fought in the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He owned Luther’s Bus Charter and Tours and retired from that position in 1997. Jack worked as an operator for Neches Butane for 22 years and then went on to run his own business, Nelson’s Automotive in Orange for 10 years. He was a member of El Mina Shriner of Galveston, and Madison Lodge 126 AF & AM in Orange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Arthur George Luther, III, and Danny W. Harris; and siblings, James, Melba, Elba, and Patsy Ann.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Evelyn Luther; children, Stacy Luther Brown and husband Carl, Janis Harris Davidson and husband Edward Peveto, and Phyllis Harris Chatelain and husband Jerry; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Ray Luther, Dora Lee Peck, and Dorris Herrin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Douglas Harris, Jerry Chatelain, Edward Peveto, and Madison Lodge 126 AF & AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Bridge City at 1155 W. Roundbunch, Bridge City, TX 77611.

