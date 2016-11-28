Elizabeth Hope Wright Sulsar Chargois, 88, Orange

Elizabeth Hope Wright Sulsar Chargois passed peacefully into the arms of her savior, November 24, 2016, at home and surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Brother Jay Thomas will officiate with burial at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park, Orange.

Hope was born April 20, 1928, in Caveness, Texas, to Tom and Mary Elizabeth Wright. She was a faithful member of MacArthur Heights Baptist Church for more than 60 years and taught school in the McLewis Community and Orangefield school districts.

Hope was beloved by everyone who met her, but none more than her children, Sue Sulsar of Cuero, TX, Michael Sulsar of Orange, TX, Randy Sulsar and wife Julia of Elgin, TX, Barry Sulsar of Fort Worth, TX, and Beth Molder and husband Curtis of Weatherford, TX; sister, Ruby Briggs; and brother, James Wright and wife Melba. She was an integral part of their lives and the lives of her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her abiding faith, her strong will and her delicious cooking, especially pies. She will be greatly missed.

Hope survived Warren Sulsar, her children’s father, and Bud Chargois.

Contributions may be made in Hope’s name to MacArthur Heights Baptist Church for the Kitchen Fund.

