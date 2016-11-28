Freddy Stock, 75, of Winnie died Thursday, November 24, 2016. He was born on June 2, 1941, in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Jewell M. Crumpton Stock and George A.M. Stock.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Stock, of Winnie; daughters, Starla A. S. Landry and Kimberly D. Lumpkins, both of Winnie; sons, Freddy H.B. Stock, Jr., of Winnie and Bryan J.M Stock, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Richard Landry, Jr., Kira Landry, Bryan J.M. Stock, II, Bethany Stock, Tori Alicie, Sarah Stock, Connie Lumpkins, Noah Stock, Chasidy Landry, Devon Landry and Shane Landry; great-grandchildren, Alex Ranze, Christian Landry, Xaiver Landry, Drayden Landry, Ava Landry and Colt Landry; brother, George G.G. Stock, of Quemado; many other family members and friends.

Mr. Stock was preceded in death by parents; and sisters, Margie Preston and Cheryl Stock.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Winnie, 120 East Pear, Winnie. A private family committal was held under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie.

