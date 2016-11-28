Henry Garza, 72, Orange

Henry Garza, 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 28, 2016.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 30, 1943, he was the son of Henry Ethel Garza, Sr. and Louise (Fregia) Garza. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters; and 1 brother.

He survived by his loving wife, Martha Garza; children, Larry Lewis, of Vidor, Kevin Trahan and wife Jonila, of Nederland, Arthur Garza and wife Candy, of Buna, Angela Watson and husband Bobby, of Silsbee, and Loretta Chandler and husband Don, of Vidor; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, James Garza, Johnny Garza, Glenn Garza, Roy Garza, Tommy Garza, Ricky Garza, Billy Garza, George Garza, and Eva Nixon.

Henry’s family is honoring his request of cremation under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory

