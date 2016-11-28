Johnathon Caine Lewis, 42, of Houston, died Friday, November 25, 2016. He was born on November 11, 1974, in Fort Worth, to Katherine Wills Lewis and John Michael Lewis.

Survivors include his father, John Michael Lewis and his wife, Becky, of Houston; daughter, Lauren Lewis of Lumberton; brother, Jack Yarbrough and his wife, Tish, of Lumberton; and grandmother, Frances Wills of Silsbee. He is preceded in death by his mother.

His committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

