North Orange Baptist Live Nativity

The entire family is invited to come out on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th from 6:00-8:00 pm to experience “Village of the Nativity.” Over 100 church members are joining together to recreate Bethlehem in order to help you hear first hand from the townspeople about the newborn King as you walk through a lighted first century recreation that ends with baby Jesus lying in a manger surrounded by his parents, shepherds, and the wise men. Enjoy the numerous sights, sounds, and smells that would have been experienced some two-thousand years ago, and finish up the evening with a cup of hot cocoa, cookies, and some Christmas carols. North Orange Baptist Church is located just one mile north of I-10 on 16th Street (Highway 87) and is free to the community. Make “Village of the Nativity” a meaningful part of your Christmas experience with your family this year. More information is available at www.nobcfamily.com or 409.883.5678.

