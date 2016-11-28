Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

November 23-27:

Assault, 101 W Dewey Ave

Process Service, 1521 7th St

Public Intox, 7112 IH 10

Process Service, 16th And IH-10

Public Intox, 2300 MacArthur

Theft, 4301 27th St

Traffic Accident, Strickland And Edgar Brown

Death, 1611 Browning St

Public Intox, 2nd And Burton

Process Service, 1800 Macarthur

Process Service, 3606 Bowling Lane

Traffic Accident, 800 Park Ave

Assault, 3700 16th St

Assist Other Agency, 1321 16th St

DUI, EB 866

Misc Warrant, 1811 Church St

Public Intox, 2600 Allie Payne

Assault, 608 Strickland Dr

Assist other Agency, 1522 Browning St

Traffic Accident, 200 Navy St

Traffic Accident, 105 And S 43

Fraud, 201 8Th St

Public Intox, 3300 Womack,

Death, 2409 Northmont

Damaged Property, 1017 Clairmont

Theft, 911 Pine Ave

Theft, 201 8Th St

Assault, 201 8th St

Theft, 803 Sandlewood Dr