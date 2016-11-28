Police Reports For Nov 23-27
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on
November 23-27:
Assault, 101 W Dewey Ave
Process Service, 1521 7th St
Public Intox, 7112 IH 10
Process Service, 16th And IH-10
Public Intox, 2300 MacArthur
Theft, 4301 27th St
Traffic Accident, Strickland And Edgar Brown
Death, 1611 Browning St
Public Intox, 2nd And Burton
Process Service, 1800 Macarthur
Process Service, 3606 Bowling Lane
Traffic Accident, 800 Park Ave
Assault, 3700 16th St
Assist Other Agency, 1321 16th St
DUI, EB 866
Misc Warrant, 1811 Church St
Public Intox, 2600 Allie Payne
Assault, 608 Strickland Dr
Assist other Agency, 1522 Browning St
Traffic Accident, 200 Navy St
Traffic Accident, 105 And S 43
Fraud, 201 8Th St
Public Intox, 3300 Womack,
Death, 2409 Northmont
Damaged Property, 1017 Clairmont
Theft, 911 Pine Ave
Theft, 201 8Th St
Assault, 201 8th St
Theft, 803 Sandlewood Dr