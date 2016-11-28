The Service League of Orange cordially invites you to attend The 60th Toy Coffee at the home of Chris and Micca Riedel located at 2320 South Teal Road in Orange. The event will be held Thursday, December 1st from 10 am to 2 pm. In the annual tradition bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation to be given to The Salvation Army so all children may have a Merry Christmas. For more information, contact Rita Ballard at 409-670-5984 or Mindy Currie at 409-779-8867.

