Sue Dolan, 78, formerly of Orange, passed away on November 23, 2016, in Huntsville.

A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2016, at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange. Officiating will be Larry Tomlin, of Orangefield Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Pampa, Texas, on March 7, 1938, she was the daughter of Uial Tillman Lamb and Nina Faye (Marler) Lamb. Sue was a master gardener and loved to sew. She also enjoyed antique shopping. She has been a member of the Orangefield Church of Christ. She loved her family and was known for her baking especially making her pecante sauce. She was a tough cookie and was very direct, but she was our mom and granny and we loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jessie Ottis Dolan; brothers, Harold Lamb, and F.A. Lamb; grandson, John Valenta, Jr., and great-grandson, John Ramsey Tomlin.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Scott and husband, Frank, of Trinity, TX, Sandy Hobson and husband, Travis, of San Angelo, TX, and Dina Valenta and husband, John, of Trinity, TX; grandchildren, Amber Scott, Ashley Tomlin and husband, Bryan, Autumn Soavoie and husband, Dane, Lindsey Hanna and husband, Chris, Jessie Valenta and girlfriend, Amy Pyle, and Joshua Valenta; great-grandchildren, Kynlee, Brylee, Jake, Gracelyn, Sterlyn, Colson, Drew, Jaxon, and baby Hanna on the way; siblings, Jimmy Lamb and wife, Helen, and Preston Lamb; lifelong friends, Betty and Clyde Mize; and a daughter from another mother, Deb Bean and husband, Doyle of Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jessie Valenta, Joshua Valenta, Dane Savoie, Frank Scott, Travis Hobson, and John Valenta. Honorary pallbearers are Clyde Mize, Vernice Dolan, Joe Dolan, and Dennis Dolan

