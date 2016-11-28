Thyra Marilyn Humphrey Hicks, 88, of Silsbee, died Thursday, November 24, 2016. She was born on December 13, 1927, in Carriere,Mississippi, to Beula McFatter Humphrey and Basil Hill Humphrey.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Webb and her husband, Olan, of Silsbee and Jo McClain of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Amy Webb Fuller of Silsbee; James Kirby Webb and his wife, Debra, of Royse City; Erika Schiffer and her husband, Kris, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Che Graham and his wife, Heather, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; and Rebekah Stone and her husband, Steve, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and great-grandchildren, Chris Webb, Sarah Webb, Conally Webb, Whitney Webb, Carson Fuller, Landon Fuller, Camp Fuller, Ryan Schiffer, Nicole Schiffer, Kaela Schiffer, Austin Graham, Hailee Graham, Che Graham, II, Hannah Stone, and Brandon Stone. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Hicks; and ten siblings.

A gathering of Mrs. Hicks family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee.

