Arnold Fletcher Swearingen, Jr., 74, of Kountze, died Monday, November 28, 2016, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on August 31, 1942, in Loeb, to Ella Mae Snider and Arnold Fletcher Swearingen, Sr.

Arnold worked at Collision and Classics in Beaumont as an autobody repair man for many years. He loved his work family as if they were his own family.

Survivors include his children, Lisa McLemore and her husband, Kenneth, of Silsbee; Leslie Cordell and her husband, Sonny, of Kountze; Tracy Richards and her husband, Gus, of Buna; Carey Swearingen and his wife, Tristy, of DeQuincy, Louisiana; and David Swearingen and Judy Trapp, of Kountze; grandchildren, Ramsey Arnold Flether Droddy, Blake Mitchell Droddy, James Brandon Cordell, Kirby David Cordell, Ashleigh Sierra Johnson, Tyler Brant Johnson, Zackary Cody Swearingen, Matthew Kyle Swearingen, Joshua David Swearingen, Vince Gavin Swearingen, and Cameron Trahan; and great-grandchildren, Layla Droddy, Alyssa Droddy, Mitchell Droddy, London Cordell, Kinley Cordell, Grantley Meaux, Grayson Meaux, and Krislynn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of twenty-seven years, Betty Jane Wendt Swearingen; grandson, Devin Gray-Swearingen; and brothers, Jackie Rutledge and Roger Dale Swearingen.

A gathering of Mr. Swearingen’s family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2016, with his memorial service at 3:00 p.m., at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze.

