Burl Curtis LaSalle ,61,Orangefield Texas passed away on November 28, 2016.

Burl was born on April 4th, 1955 in Port Arthur Texas to Leonard and Mary Ruby LaSalle at St. Mary’s Hospital. Burl grew up in Bridge City Texas and graduated from Bridge City High School in 1973. He attended College at Lamar in Orange, after that he worked at various jobs in Beaumont area. Burl was a quiet man that lived a simple life and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a love of music which ran from Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin to Bill Monroe and the Carter Family. He loved animals and almost always owned a cat when he was growing up. Burl and his brother lived in a small house on Lake st. in Bridge City for years until his brother Brian (red) passed away on Christmas Eve of 2001. A few years later he met Bruce and Donna Self , and they literally took him in to be a part of their family, and the Burger Town Family. Burl had a big heart and a old soul and never met a stranger. Burl cared so much for people that he wanted to continue after he was gone by donating to the Gift Of Life organization at Houston Herman Hospital.

Burl was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Curtis and Mary Ruby LaSalle and his brother Brian Eric (Red) LaSalle.

Burl is survived by a sister Mollie LaSalle of Colmesneil one nephew Christopher Edwards also of Colmesneil, Numerous cousins in Orange, Jefferson, and Sabine County.

Burl is also survived by his adoptive Family of Bruce & Donna Self and all of the crew at Burger Town that he was so special to.

