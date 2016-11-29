For The Record- By Dave Rogers

James Lawrence, a manager of the City of Orange Public Works department, sets up the new Nativity scene on the lawn of Orange City Hall Tuesday afternoon. The city’s holiday display for 2016 includes a 42-foot Christmas tree, said to be the largest to grace the traditional presentation. International Paper Company donates the City Hall tree each year. Workers said this year’s tree comes from the same North Carolina grower that provides the tree for the White House in Washington, D.C.