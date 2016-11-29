David Berry, 62, of Nederland, died Monday, November 28, 2016. He was born on May 31, 1954, in Joplin, Missouri.

David was the third of five children born to Jake and Florence Berry. The family moved from Missouri to Nederland in 1961 and David was a proud Bulldog fan from that time on. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1972 and enjoyed his young adult life with many lifelong friends.

In 1978 he married the love of his life, Billie Suzanne (Williams) Berry, and they shared thirty-eight wonderful years together. They had one son, BJ Berry, and he was their pride and joy. David loved coaching, watching, and cheering for BJ in any sports he played, but loved baseball most of all. He was BJ’s greatest fan. BJ and his wife, Kim, furthered their joy by giving them four grandsons that David loved dearly. More recently he had been able to continue his love of sports by watching his grandsons play soccer and baseball.

David was a wonderful and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Billie Suzanne Berry; his son and daughter-in-law, BJ and Kim Berry; his grandsons, Fletcher, Beckham, Nixon, and Hampton Berry; honorary grandsons, Brady, Logan and Connor Corcoran and Kolten and Zach Delahoussaye; his sisters, Barbara Simon and her husband, Bob, and Elaine Talbott and her husband, Kenneth; brother, Mike Berry; sister-in-law, Ava Watson; and brother-in-law, Woody Williams. David also leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jay Berry; and mother-in-law, Norma Kirkland.

A gathering of Mr. Berry’s family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His cremation arrangements will be handled at a later date through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Berry may be made to Grant’s Guardian’s, 2030 Dylan, Nederland, Texas 77627.

