Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The holiday season is now in full swing and there are big events across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana each week until the end of 2016, so make plans to enjoy a night out of live entertainment at any of the area’s great live entertainment venues. Be sure to visit www.localmusicguide.net for upcoming events, and information on local artists and venues.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Clint Faulk @ Cafe Del Rio
Thomas Teague @ The Capri Club
Paul Thorn @ Courville’s
Alex Rozell @ The Grill
Kevin Johnson Duo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks
Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge
Zach Gonzalez @ Tradewinds Tavern
Danny Dillon and Phillip Flip Griffin @ The West
Thursday, Dec. 1
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Curse and the Cure @ Cafe Del Rio
Jimmy Kaiser @ The Grill
Mobley, Total Strangers, Catch Fever, Kara Partain @ The Logon Cafe
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Tyler Darby and Chris Stacey @ Madison’s
Danny Dillon and Aaron Sterling @ Neches Brewing Company
Zydecane @ Orange VFW Hall
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
Anteeks @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Dec. 2
AM/FM @ Blue Martini
Newsboys, Hawk Nelson, Ryan Stevenson, Graham Saber @ Glad Tidings Church – Lake Charles
Danny Dillon and Aaron Sterling @ The Boudain Hut North
Tim Burge @ Cecil’s Cajun Café
Framing the Red, Angel Siren @ The Center Stage
Drivin’ Dixie @ Cottons Cay
Encore @ Dylan’s
The Fruge Family @ Gator Lounge
The Velostacks, Delicious Fuzz, Motorbud @ The Gig
SNAFU @ Madison’s
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Unkle Jam, Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
Saturday, Dec. 3
Loverboy @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Bellamy Brothers @ Honky Tonk Texas
AM/FM @ Blue Martini
Simple Logic @ Cafe Del Rio
My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club
John Guidroz @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
L.A. Roxx @ Christmas Under the Oaks Festival – Sulphur, La.
Sofa Kingz @ Dylan’s
The Fruge Family @ Gator Lounge
El Javi @ The Grill
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The Ruxpins @ Madison’s
Rob Copeland @ Pine Tree Lodge
Killer Hearts, Raw Hunny, Johnwayneisdead, Pig Charmer @ The Red Room
Fox Island, Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Tammy’s
Eric Tessmer @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Etyma, Pariah, Holoverse @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Dec. 4
Goo Goo Dolls, SafetySuit @ Jefferson Theatre
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Pine Tree Lodge
Sabine River Brass Band @ The Publicity
The Strangers @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 5
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Greg Jr., Nite Pup @ Texas Rose Saloon
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s
Rob Copeland and Danny Broussard @ Madison’s
JCC Project @ Portus
Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern