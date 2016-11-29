By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

The holiday season is now in full swing and there are big events across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana each week until the end of 2016, so make plans to enjoy a night out of live entertainment at any of the area’s great live entertainment venues. Be sure to visit www.localmusicguide.net for upcoming events, and information on local artists and venues.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Clint Faulk @ Cafe Del Rio

Thomas Teague @ The Capri Club

Paul Thorn @ Courville’s

Alex Rozell @ The Grill

Kevin Johnson Duo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks

Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge

Zach Gonzalez @ Tradewinds Tavern

Danny Dillon and Phillip Flip Griffin @ The West

Thursday, Dec. 1

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Curse and the Cure @ Cafe Del Rio

Jimmy Kaiser @ The Grill

Mobley, Total Strangers, Catch Fever, Kara Partain @ The Logon Cafe

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Tyler Darby and Chris Stacey @ Madison’s

Danny Dillon and Aaron Sterling @ Neches Brewing Company

Zydecane @ Orange VFW Hall

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

Anteeks @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Dec. 2

AM/FM @ Blue Martini

Newsboys, Hawk Nelson, Ryan Stevenson, Graham Saber @ Glad Tidings Church – Lake Charles

Danny Dillon and Aaron Sterling @ The Boudain Hut North

Tim Burge @ Cecil’s Cajun Café

Framing the Red, Angel Siren @ The Center Stage

Drivin’ Dixie @ Cottons Cay

Encore @ Dylan’s

The Fruge Family @ Gator Lounge

The Velostacks, Delicious Fuzz, Motorbud @ The Gig

SNAFU @ Madison’s

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Unkle Jam, Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

Saturday, Dec. 3

Loverboy @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Bellamy Brothers @ Honky Tonk Texas

AM/FM @ Blue Martini

Simple Logic @ Cafe Del Rio

My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club

John Guidroz @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

L.A. Roxx @ Christmas Under the Oaks Festival – Sulphur, La.

Sofa Kingz @ Dylan’s

The Fruge Family @ Gator Lounge

El Javi @ The Grill

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The Ruxpins @ Madison’s

Rob Copeland @ Pine Tree Lodge

Killer Hearts, Raw Hunny, Johnwayneisdead, Pig Charmer @ The Red Room

Fox Island, Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Tammy’s

Eric Tessmer @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Etyma, Pariah, Holoverse @ Texas Rose Saloon

Sunday, Dec. 4

Goo Goo Dolls, SafetySuit @ Jefferson Theatre

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Pine Tree Lodge

Sabine River Brass Band @ The Publicity

The Strangers @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 5

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Greg Jr., Nite Pup @ Texas Rose Saloon

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s

Rob Copeland and Danny Broussard @ Madison’s

JCC Project @ Portus

Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern