For The Record- By Meri Elen

The Mustangs proved Friday night that they are definitely not a one dimensional team. The Bellville Brahmas were able to slow down the run but were unsuccessful at slowing down the pass as WO-S scored five touchdowns through the air to beat Bellville, 49-7. The win sets up a match-up with the Giddings Buffaloes this Friday at 7:30 pm in Texan Drive Stadium.

“We are glad to be 13-0 and are looking to be 14-0,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “Bellville is a pretty physical team and we can always count on that from them and the fact that they are well-coached. We were fortunate to sneak in some big plays and our line gave Jack (Dallas) time to stay in the pocket and throw. And the result is that we are the regional champs.”

The Mustangs have reached this round the last six years, with only 8 teams left.

“From AA-6A there are some pretty darn good football teams at this level,” Thompson said. “We have to have a great week of practice and we have to get everyone on the same page.”

Although Thompson said last weeks’ practice wasn’t great, the Mustangs rose to the occasion and relied on their experience to beat the Brahmas. Quarterback Jack Dallas had a great night, completing 12 of 18 passes for 266 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also did an outstanding job, holding the Brahmas to only 172 total yards and holding Mac Briscoe to 24 totes for 74 yards, one of those a 38 yard touchdown. Briscoe entered the game with over 2000 rushing yards.

On the first series, Dallas hooked up with Keion Hancock for an 11-yard touchdown. The Brahmas were called for offsides on the PAT and the Mustangs decided to go for two as Jeremiah Shaw took the hand-off and crossed the goal line.

The Brahmas answered back six plays later with both teams trading punts until the Mustangs hit pay dirt three plays into the second quarter when Dallas found Dominique Tezeno for a 17-yard strike. Kentavious Miller scored the two point conversion on a pass from Dallas.

Bellville may have nightmares about the next two series as Dallas hooked up with a wide open Miller for two touchdowns, one for 31 yards and the other for 51. The Mustangs led at the half, 30-7, as both of Chad Dallas’ PATs were good.

Late in the third, Kavyn Cooper scored on a 41 yard run. Chad Dallas’s PAT sailed through the uprights. In the first series of the fourth quarter, Dallas hit Jarron Morris for a 60-yard touchdown pass. On their next series, Cooper took the ball for 25 yards for the last six points. Cooper finished the game as the leading rusher with 79 yards on 4 carries.

The Mustangs will face the 11-2 Giddings Buffaloes who are led by quarterback Rustin Grimm. Chabastin Taylor, according to Thompson, will run out of the wildcat and is extremely athletic and can run. Another player to watch on offense is Jason James, who plays on both sides of the ball as defensive back and wide receiver, and can run.

“Giddings is still Giddings,” Thompson said. “They are extremely athletic and can run. They are one of the better defenses, if not the best, we’ve played.”

Defensive ends Alex Orocio and Richard Rogers are both “pretty dang good,” according to Thompson and the Mustangs will have to do something about those two.

The two teams have a history that started in 2005 when the Mustangs won, 42-21. The last time the two hooked up, WO-S won, 34-14 in 2014. The Mustangs also have two familiar foes in Hardin Jefferson and Liberty. Giddings beat HJ, 28-21 and Liberty, 26-14Tickets will be on sale at the athletic office, Thursday, 9-12 and 1-3pm and Friday, 9-12. Prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students with all tickets at the gate $8.

Directions to the stadium are as follows:

TEXAN DRIVE STADIUM NEW CANEY ISD

21360 Valley Ranch Parkway,

New Caney, TX 77357

From the South – Take I69/Hwy 59 N towards New Caney and exit FM 1485. Make a u-turn at FM 1485 and continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

From the North – Take I69/Hwy 59 S towards New Caney and exit SH 99 The Grand Parkway. Continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

From the West – Head East on SH 99. Take exit 69 N. Then exit FM 1485 and make a u-turn at FM 1485. Continue on the service road of I69/Hwy 59 S for approximately 1 ¼ mile. Turn right onto Valley Ranch Parkway to enter the stadium.

(Note: This address may not appear correctly on GPS. Please use the address for Porter Glass & Mirror. We are located directly behind them: 21262

About The Record Newspapers