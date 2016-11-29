Josephine “Jo” Maye Martin, 83, of Beaumont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 27, 2016. She was born in Luling, Texas, on October 23, 1933, to Aaron and Cora Penry. Jo died peacefully in her sleep in Houston, where she was residing while battling Alzheimer’s for many years.

She moved to Beaumont at age seven and lived there for over seventy years. During her healthy years, she faithfully attended LaBelle Baptist Church. Jo attended South Park High School and graduated in 1951. After being a fulltime homemaker and raising her children she ventured into private industry and working as an inside salesperson for ACI Metals, Inc. for over fifteen years.

Throughout her life, Jo exhibited independence and strength that won the trust and respect of many. She was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her passion and the gift of her love will never be forgotten. Jo possessed a contagious smile and was known for “telling it like it is.” She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, mowing her yard, watching Aggie football, working word search puzzles, and Friday lunches with her South Park friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Jo is survived by her son, Gary Martin of Modesto, California; daughter, Rhonda Klahn and her husband, James, of Port Arthur; daughter, Robin Mallett and her husband, Corey, of Missouri City; sister, Patricia Adams of Midland; four grandchildren, Stacey Moody and her husband, Dave; Christy Klahn; Christopher Klahn; and Carley Gardiner and her husband, Joey; and five great-grandchildren, Regan Wood and her husband, Micah; Morgan Moody; Marcus Houtchens; Jacob Najera; and Caleb Najera.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glenn Martin; granddaughter, Gretchen Martin Shannon; sister, Vona Beth Sherman; and brother, James Penry.

A special thanks to the staff and our extended family of Home Sweet Home and Hospice Plus for caring for our mother and us during her illness. Our heartfelt thanks to Heide Gudelosao Pangan, Rosita Pangan, and Christina Villanueva Tabernilla, of Home Sweet Home, and Brenda Warner of Hospice Plus for their compassion and love for our mother.

A gathering of Ms. Martin’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity or organization of one’s choice.

About The Record Newspapers