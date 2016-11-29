Kerry K. O’Dell, 83, of Beaumont, died Sunday, November 27, 2016, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. A native and lifelong resident of this area, he was born on April 7, 1933, to Beaulah Faybert Justus and James LaVerne O’Dell. Kerry was a graduate of Beaumont High School and worked as a draftsman and structural designer at USS and Alliance Engineering. He loved his family, children, grandchildren, and his church.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Vivian O’Dell; sons, K. Kendall O’Dell and his wife, Robin, of Conroe and Tim O’Dell and his wife, Becky, of South Weber, Utah; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Debbie Blanton.

A gathering of Mr. O’Dell’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3650 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

