Laura Navarre, 48, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2016.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday December 1, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on April 3, 1968, she was the daughter of Chester Navarre and Madelyn Brown. Laura loved animals, enjoyed working out, and staying active.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee and Lilly Ward and Patricia Norsworthy.

Laura is survived by her father, Chester Navarre and wife Terry, of Santa Fe; mother, Madelyn Brown and husband Benton, of Mauriceville; step-mother, LaJuan Navarre; siblings, Lisa Leigh Broussard, Regina Murillo, Carla Bryan, Patricia Navarre, and Jackie Brabham; cousin, Danny Swain; and several nieces and nephews

