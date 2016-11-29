Orange County Friends (OCF) is a social club open to all residents in Orange County. Our dues are $15 per year. Please contact Pam Cox at ‪409-670-8646‬ for questions regarding membership or activities. December activities are follows:

Dec. 1 – Bridge at 12 noon at The Garden District.

Dec. 2 – Out & About – Main Street Market – meet at Northway Shopping Center at 9 am for a day of shopping the Main Street Market in Beaumont. Cost is $10 for admission.

Dec. 9 – Day Bunco 10-12

Dec. 12 – Night Bunco & Christmas Cookie Exchange – 6pm

Dec. 13 – OCF Christmas General Meeting – 11-12:30 at JB’s BBQ. Come join us for lunch and bring an ornament to exchange. Also, accepting can foods to donate to OCS.

Dec. 14 – Mah Jong at 1:30 to 3:30

