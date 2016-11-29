Shanna Bozeman Alspaugh, 60, of Orange, died Saturday, November 26, 2016.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens near Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin, pastor at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Orange.

Born in American Fork, Utah, on June 23, 1956, she was the daughter of Mildred (Hebert) Bozeman and Ellis W. Bozeman. She had worked as a Business Process Analyst at Goodyear in Beaumont.

Shanna was preceded in death by her father, Ellis W. Bozeman and she is survived by her husband, Robert Lawrence Alspaugh; mother, Mildred Bozeman; and sister, Edye Bozeman Patterson.

Memorials may be made to any local dog rescue organization in Shanna’s name.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

