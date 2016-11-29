Starlight COGIC at 2800 Bob Hall Rd invite you to join them for their 60th Church Anniversary, December 1st-4th. The theme is Still Standing. The Guest Speaker is Dr. Charles Hawthorne of Detroit, Michigan.

On Thursday, December 1st, the focus them is “Great God”. This night is old fashion dress up night and a tambourine contest will be held.

On Friday, December 2nd, the focus theme is “Great Vision… Remember When”.

Saturday, December 3rd, a Musical will be held at 6:00 pm. The Musical will be featuring Psalms 100 choir, consisting of past Starlight COGIC on Sabine St. choir members.

The conclusion of the matter is Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

